Auction of Dawood Ibrahim’s 7 properties on November 10

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s seven land parcels in his ancestral village in Ratnagiri district in Konkan will be auctioned by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (Safema) authorities on November 10. Two flats of Dawood’s aide Iqbal Mirchi will also be auctioned on the same day, Safema officials told HT. Competent authority Harigovind Singh will supervise the auction.

Under Safema, the finance ministry had planned to auction all 13 properties of Dawood in the first quarter this year. However, as the Covid pandemic and the lockdown forced them to defer the plan.

A Safema officer said all properties can be inspected by prospective bidders on November 2. The application for each property along with the earnest money deposit should reach Safema office before 4pm on November 6. “All three modes of sale – e-auction, public auction and sealed tenders – would be used,” he said.

Section 68F of Safema empowers the authority to attach properties of family members and relatives of the fugitive. “As the lockdown has adversely affected people across all sections financially, we are not sure what kind of response we would get,” said another official.

In April 2019, Safema officals auctioned a flat admeasuring 600sqft at Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada, belonging to Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar, for ₹1.80 crore. Parker died in 2014 and later her brother Iqbal Kaskar had come to stay there. In 2018, Safema auctioned Dawood’s property, Amina Mansion, on Pakmodia Street. The reserved price of the property was ₹79.43 lakh, and it was won by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for ₹3.51 crore.

In November 2017, the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) had made the highest bid for the three sealed properties of the fugitive don. The Rounaq Afroz restaurant, also known as Delhi Zaika, was sold for ₹4.53 crore. Six flats in Damarwala building were sold for ₹3.53 crore, while Shabnam Guest House fetched a price of ₹3.52 crore.

To be auctioned at Mumbake village taluka, Khed

Survey number 150 (20 gunthas); reserved price: ₹1.52lakh

Survey number 151 (27 gunthas); reserved price: ₹2.05lakh

Survey number 152 (29.30 gunthas); reserved price: ₹2.23lakh

Survey number 153 (24.90 gunthas); reserved price: ₹1.89lakh

Survey number 155 (18 gunthas); reserved price: ₹1.38lakh

Survey number 181 (27 gunthas) [Land having two-storey bungalow – house number 178 and 172]; reserved price: ₹5.35lakh

Survey number 81 (30 gunthas) [Land and structure for petrol pump and other buildings] at Lote, Khed; reserved price: ₹61.48lakh

Two flats, 501/502, in Milton Apartments on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West), belonging to Iqbal Mirchi, would also be sold