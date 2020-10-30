Audit all deaths to handle Covid situation better in future, mayor asks Thane civic body

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske has asked the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration to conduct an audit into all the deaths that occurred in the city so far with details of symptoms of each individual death, the number of days the person was admitted and so on.

This has been suggested with the aim to be able to handle the pandemic or any similar situation in a better manner in the future.

Mhaske, Thane mayor, said, “A committee should be formed by the civic body to conduct an audit on the number of deaths in the city. It will comprise those from the health department, Thane Task Force, and representatives of the related hospitals, administration officers, health officers from the respective wards and officers appointed for Covid care. A daily audit has to be conducted such that we can decide a solution or method that will be beneficial in the future if a similar situation arises.”

Mhaske also suggested that this audit would help keep an eye on the private hospitals and understand if they followed the prescribed manner of treatment for all the patients. The audit will not only be for the deaths happened so far but also for any that happens in the coming days as well.

The TMC has recorded 1,206 Covid deaths till now. “Although the civic body has managed to control the pandemic within the city, we can still adopt many ways that will help us to handle the situation better in the future,” added Mhaske.