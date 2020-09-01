August accounted for 78.6% of total fatalities in Ludhiana

Men comprised 54.7% (225) of the August fatalities, while the age worst affected was those aged above 60. (AFP FIle Photo)

With 323 deaths, August accounted for 78.6% of the total Covid-19 fatalities in Ludhiana.

From 88 deaths between March 29 and July 31 (64 days), the Covid toll rose to 411 by the end of August – a spike of 21 times.

Men comprised 54.7% (225) of the August fatalities, while the age worst affected was those aged above 60. The virus claimed the lives of as many as 90 men and 38 women in this age group.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga attributed the higher deaths among males to the stronger immune system of females. “Women’s immunity has generally more resistance to the virus,” he said.

On six occasions, the district reported 10 deaths in a single day and 15 casualties thrice. On August 29 and 31, Ludhiana witnessed record 17 and 18 Covid fatalities, while six days saw nine deaths.

Besides 323 deaths, the cases also surged massively from 3,246 on July 31 to 10,222 on August 31 – a rise of 31 times.

The fatality rate spiralled majorly only after the curfew restrictions were lifted on June 8.

Before June 8, 11 people had died since March 29 (70 days).

March had recorded one death, followed by three in April and five in May. As the borders reopened and curfew restrictions were eased in June, allowing public to venture out and businesses to reopen, the Covid positive cases shot up and fatalities rose to 12 in a month. The situation worsened in July that saw 67 deaths.

Dr Bagga said lockdown was not the absolute remedy and the best preventions against Covid-19 were social distancing, washing hands and wearing mask in public.

“Residents should rush to the hospital and get tested if they notice any symptoms or come in contact with a positive person. Early detection is vital. Several residents are just consulting their family doctors and taking medicine by hidings their symptoms,” Dr Bagga said.