Authorities in tizzy over dead Valley woman’s infection source

A day after an 80-year-old woman from Srinagar’s old city area died of Covid-19, the health authorities are now checking how she contracted the infection without having any travel history or primary contact.

The woman died on Tuesday afternoon at the Chest Disease Hospital after she didn’t respond to any treatment. Since her family was in quarantine, the body was buried at a local graveyard by police officials after completion of formalities.

Head of department, Chest Medicine Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Naveed Shah said, “It is painful to see the family members not being able to perform the last rites. The woman neither had travel history nor a primary contact. This is what can happen if we don’t follow advisories.” He added that elderly patients with comorbidities are most susceptible and should stay at home.

The woman lived in a congested area of the old city which has been completely sealed to contain the spread of the disease.

Head of department, Chest Medicine SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Javeed Malik told HT that out of 110 Covid-19 patients admitted in their hospital, only four are in the high dependency unit. “We had two deaths. Both were elderly people with comorbidities and were very sick.”

He said a patient who was very sick and was referred from Government Medical College Baramulla has survived after treatment. “Initially, we thought that the 37-year-old patient from north Kashmir won’t survive due to acute sickness but he recovered and has been discharged from the hospital,” Malik said.

He said most elderly patients have mild symptoms and are showing signs of recovery.