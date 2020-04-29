Sections
Home / Cities / Authorities in tizzy over dead Valley woman’s infection source

Authorities in tizzy over dead Valley woman’s infection source

The health authorities are now checking how she contracted the infection without having any travel history or primary contact.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 17:52 IST

By Mir Ehsan, Hindustan Times Srinagar

(Nitin Kanotra/HT)

A day after an 80-year-old woman from Srinagar’s old city area died of Covid-19, the health authorities are now checking how she contracted the infection without having any travel history or primary contact.

The woman died on Tuesday afternoon at the Chest Disease Hospital after she didn’t respond to any treatment. Since her family was in quarantine, the body was buried at a local graveyard by police officials after completion of formalities.

Head of department, Chest Medicine Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Naveed Shah said, “It is painful to see the family members not being able to perform the last rites. The woman neither had travel history nor a primary contact. This is what can happen if we don’t follow advisories.” He added that elderly patients with comorbidities are most susceptible and should stay at home.

The woman lived in a congested area of the old city which has been completely sealed to contain the spread of the disease.



Head of department, Chest Medicine SKIMS Medical College Bemina, Dr Javeed Malik told HT that out of 110 Covid-19 patients admitted in their hospital, only four are in the high dependency unit. “We had two deaths. Both were elderly people with comorbidities and were very sick.”

He said a patient who was very sick and was referred from Government Medical College Baramulla has survived after treatment. “Initially, we thought that the 37-year-old patient from north Kashmir won’t survive due to acute sickness but he recovered and has been discharged from the hospital,” Malik said.

He said most elderly patients have mild symptoms and are showing signs of recovery.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Apr 29, 2020 17:48 IST

latest news

‘He went too soon’: Cricket fraternity mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 17:51 IST
Zoom 5.0 is live: Five things you need to know
Apr 29, 2020 17:49 IST
Social media becomes tool for lessons for over 2 lakh social, tribal institutions’ pupils in Telangana
Apr 29, 2020 17:46 IST
Protect Indian media from predatory tech platforms
Apr 29, 2020 17:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.