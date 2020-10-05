Auto agency employee booked for forging dead Ludhiana man’s signature
Used the fake documents to get duplicate registration certificate of the deceased man’s car to sell it further.
Police have booked a man for allegedly forging the signature of a dead car owner to procure a duplicate registration certificate (RC) of his vehicle from the Regional Transport Office with the intention of selling it.
The accused has been identified as Birbal Talwar, a resident of Ahata Sher Jung.
He was booked following a complaint by Seema Rani, of Ahata Faqeer Chand, Samrala Chowk area, mother of the deceased, Raman Arora.
Rani told the police that her son owned a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. After he died of dengue in January 2016, his wife fraudulently sold the car to an agency.
For this, his wife took Talwar’s help to obtain a duplicate RC using forged signature, and thereon, the agency managed to sell the car to a Barnala resident.
Talwar also filed a complaint about missing documents before applying for the duplicate RC.
When Rani came to know about it, she filed a police complaint in 2017.
However, police kept delaying the matter, forcing them to approach the Punjab and Haryana high court in February this year, her brother, Rajan Katyal said.
Following a court order, police finally lodged an FIR, but did not name Raman’s wife in it, he added.
Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, SHO, Division Number 5 police station, said the daughter-in-law’s involvement in the matter could not be ascertained during investigation.
However, Talwar had been booked under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, he said.