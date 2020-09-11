Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Auto driver arrested for killing biker over parking row in Badlapur

Auto driver arrested for killing biker over parking row in Badlapur

A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly murdered a bike rider and injured another in Badlapur after a scuffle over parking the two-wheeler. The auto driver, Omkar Pawar, 24,...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 24-year-old auto-rickshaw driver allegedly murdered a bike rider and injured another in Badlapur after a scuffle over parking the two-wheeler. The auto driver, Omkar Pawar, 24, was arrested by Badlapur police on Wednesday.

According to Badlapur police officials, on Monday night, Pravin Vairal, 36, was going home with his nephew Aniket Shinde, 23, in Aptewadi, Badlapur on a bike. On the way, Vairal parked his bike on one side near an auto-rickshaw to answer a phone call near Aptewadi.

Police officials said, “The accused was sitting inside the auto with his friend. While Vairal was talking on the phone, the accused approached him and started abusing him for parking his bike near the accused friend’s rickshaw. Vairal finished the phone call and asked the reason for the abuse and got in a fight with the accused.

“Getting angry, the accused took out a knife and stabbed Vairal and Shinde one by one and fled from the spot. Vairal suffered a deep wound and died on Tuesday during treatment while Shinde is still undergoing treatment. “



Assistant police inspector, M Burade, of Badlapur Police station said, “Our detection team has arrested the accused from Badlapur immediately within a day. He is a resident of Badlapur west and has several complaints of threatening people for any small issue. He has been arrested for murder under Section 302, 307 and 504 of Indian Penal Code.”    

