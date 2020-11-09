Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Auto driver killed in head-on collision with speeding car in Zirakpur

Auto driver killed in head-on collision with speeding car in Zirakpur

The car was coming from the wrong side on Airport Road

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 48-year-old auto driver was killed in a head-on collision with a car that was coming from the wrong side on Airport Road in Zirakpur on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Dalbir Singh of Nabha Sahib village in Zirakpur.

Police said he was on his way home when a speeding car on the wrong side of the road hit him in front of Utsav Grand Banquet. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The car driver, who fled, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

‘Medical microrobots’ among 2020 science breakthroughs
Nov 09, 2020 23:23 IST
Anvay Naik suicide case: Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
Nov 09, 2020 23:22 IST
Maharashtra government mulls expanding capacity of islanding system to avoid power outage in Mumbai
Nov 09, 2020 23:21 IST
Resolution to hike water tariff to rock Ludhiana MC house meet
Nov 09, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.