Auto gang member who stole Hoshiarpur trader’s ₹2 lakh arrested

Ludhiana police have recovered Rs 1.7 lakh in cash and a three-wheeler that was used in the crime from him.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A member of a three-wheeler gang, who had thrown out a Hoshiarpur trader from a running auto, landed in police net on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Model Town, while his accomplice, who is at large, is Sabi.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Deepak Pareek said the police arrested the accused from Salem Tabri following a tip-off.



He said on June 25, Tarsem Lal Jain, 52, a trader from Jain Colony, Hoshiarpur, had hailed an auto at Jalandhar Bypass to reach Clock Tower. There was already a passenger in the vehicle.

Jain soon realised that the passenger slashed his pocket and nicked Rs 2 lakh in cash from it. When he realised the theft, he was thrown out of the moving auto, before the accused fled.

On his complaint, an FIR under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at the Salem Tabri police station.

The ADCP said Sanjay was drug addict and confessed to his involvement in three such incidents. They were working to nab his accomplice.

