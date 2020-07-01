Sections
Home / Cities / Auto gang steals Ludhiana man’s ₹49,000, throws him out of moving vehicle

Auto gang steals Ludhiana man’s ₹49,000, throws him out of moving vehicle

Victim managed to jot down the auto’s registration number

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A three-wheeler gang snatched Rs 49,000 from an employee of a spare parts’ shop and threw him out of the moving auto near the Clock Tower on Wednesday.

Ramandeep Singh, 23, of New Ashok Nagar, told the police that he had hailed the auto to reach Bank of Baroda near Clock Tower to deposit cash in the bank. A passenger was already riding the vehicle.

As they reached near the Clock Tower, the driver and passenger suddenly snatched his cash and threw him out of the moving vehicle before fleeing.

The victim said the accused were addressing each other as Sanju and Jhangi. While Sanju was driving the vehicle, Jhangi was the passenger.



“The victim was able to jot down the vehicle’s registration number. We will nab the accused soon,” said ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Division Number 1 police station.

On June 27, police had arrested a member of an auto gang that had stolen a Hoshiarpur-based trader’s Rs 2 lakh. The victim in this case was also thrown out of a moving auto on June 25, in a similar modus operandi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thousands stranded at Andhra state border as Hyderabad lockdown looms
Jul 01, 2020 20:02 IST
Physical distancing over 6 feet may be essential to prevent Covid-19: Study
Jul 01, 2020 20:03 IST
Resisting Chinese encroachment | Opinion
Jul 01, 2020 20:05 IST
Punjab man booked for ₹2.5cr GST fraud in Ambala
Jul 01, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.