Sections
Home / Cities / Auto-rickshaw driver, mechanic held for drug peddling in Ludhiana; 235g heroin recovered

Auto-rickshaw driver, mechanic held for drug peddling in Ludhiana; 235g heroin recovered

The accused told the police that they used to procure heroin from a man named Avtar Singh of Ludhiana.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. (Shutterstock)

Two men accused of drug peddling were arrested and 235 gm heroin was recovered from their possession, the Special Task Force (STF) unit of Ludhiana police said on Thursday.

Accused Hanish Kumar, alias Rinku, 48, of Maghar di Chakki, and Gaurav Kapoor, 28, of Gobind Nagar were going to deliver drugs when they were held by the police on June 24 late.

The STF also seized the scooter, sans number plate, that the accused were riding.

Additional inspector general (AIG, STF) Snehdeep Sharma said the accused were held near New Janta Nagar following a tip-off. The duo were coming from the Arora Cinema side, he added.



Hanish is a mechanic and Gaurav owns a three-wheeler. The accused told the police that they used to procure heroin from a man named Avtar Singh of Ludhiana. They are addicts and used to peddle to fund their fix, police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Back from Leh, Army chief to brief govt on LAC situation
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
Disengagement like a Test match, not T20: Officials
Jun 26, 2020 00:07 IST
BJP raises China funds to Cong trust
Jun 26, 2020 00:06 IST
Officials, residents laud reversal of isolation SOP in Delhi
Jun 26, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.