Auto-rickshaw driver, mechanic held for drug peddling in Ludhiana; 235g heroin recovered

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. (Shutterstock)

Two men accused of drug peddling were arrested and 235 gm heroin was recovered from their possession, the Special Task Force (STF) unit of Ludhiana police said on Thursday.

Accused Hanish Kumar, alias Rinku, 48, of Maghar di Chakki, and Gaurav Kapoor, 28, of Gobind Nagar were going to deliver drugs when they were held by the police on June 24 late.

The STF also seized the scooter, sans number plate, that the accused were riding.

Additional inspector general (AIG, STF) Snehdeep Sharma said the accused were held near New Janta Nagar following a tip-off. The duo were coming from the Arora Cinema side, he added.

Hanish is a mechanic and Gaurav owns a three-wheeler. The accused told the police that they used to procure heroin from a man named Avtar Singh of Ludhiana. They are addicts and used to peddle to fund their fix, police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.