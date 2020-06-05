Sections
Automobile workshop in Sector 18 catches fire

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram:

An automobile workshop at Sector 18 caught fire on Friday evening, fire department officials said, adding that no casualty was reported in the incident.

As per the fire officials, the fire occurred around 7.15pm at a single-storey service centre of an automobile company when the staff were closing operations for the day.

It took 10 fire tenders nearly one hour to douse the fire, the officials said.



“The blaze was significant, but was confined to one corner of the building. We were, hence, able to contain the fire before it spread quickly. Two vehicles suffered minor damages, and a few materials used in repairing vehicles were gutted,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

Kashyap said that the building had a valid no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. He further said that the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, but added they are suspecting fuel or oil leakage which might have ignited from a spark or a short-circuit in the electrical unit of the building.

“We have a few theories for the cause of blaze. However, we will be able to determine only after our investigation is complete,” said Kashyap.

