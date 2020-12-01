Pune district data: Average stay of patients on ventilators at 7.5 days, in ICU at 8.8 days

The study says that the average length of stay, in number of days, on a ventilator in Pune district is about 7.5 days; as against 5.5 days for the state and 6.9 days for the country. (HT PHOTO (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

Pune: An analysis of the number of days Covid-19 patients spent on ventilators in ICUs shows that the average length of stay for patients in Pune, is higher than the state or national averages.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Pune district is similar to the national average, but lower than the state average.

Doctors have said that a Covid-19 patient would probably stay longer on a ventilator in an ICU as compared to other ailments, as recovery is harder.

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospitals, said, “We have had patients who were on ventilators for almost 90 days, or in one case, for 43 days on an invasive ventilator and then 11 days on a non-invasive ventilator. The first patient could not survive while the second patient was successfully discharged. We have observed that once a Covid-19 patient enters the critical phase, it is extremely difficult for the person to recover. Initially, we also had a patient who landed at the hospital in a critical condition and had to be admitted right away in the ICU. In case of other infections, we usually have multiple sources of treatment and background information which we do not have in the case of Covid-19.”

The study says that the average length of stay, in number of days, on a ventilator in Pune district is about 7.5 days; as against 5.5 days for the state and 6.9 days for the country.

While for patients who are in ICU, the average length of stay, in number of days, for patients in ICU is 8.8 days for Pune district; 7.4 days for state and 8.7 days for the country.

The average length of stay for patients who went into isolation is about 8.5 days in Pune, 7.8 days for the state average and 8.4 days for the country average.

While for patients on oxygen-supported beds, the is 8 days in Pune which went up to 8.3 days for state average and 8.9 days for country average.