Awarding degrees without final exams is not acceptable academically: UGC V-C

Pune: University Grants Commission (UGC) vice-chairman Dr Bhushan Patwardhan is against varsities awarding degrees without holding final exams. With Maharashtra government firm on not conducting final-year exams, Patwardhan said that he is making efforts to reach an amicable solution.

State higher education minister Uday Samant on July 13 tweeted: “despite UGC revised guidelines to take final- year exams, the state government is firm on not taking the exams”.

Taking about the issue, Patwardhan, who was earlier a biomedical researcher and professor of Health Sciences at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said, “I am aware of the situation in Maharashtra because of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Health and safety of students is supreme for all of us. However, awarding degrees without final examinations is not acceptable academically. I am discussing different options with Maharashtra state chancellor, vice-chancellors and heads of various universities in the state. I will try my best in personal capacity to put forward the Maharashtra case before the Commission to reach a mutually acceptable sustainable solution. I hope the efforts will help to end the current impasse.’’

The state government in June decided to cancel final-year and semester exams of all universities due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra. UGC last week issued new guidelines instructing universities to hold final-year exams before September-end 2020.

Samant tweeted on July 13: “Today state disaster management authority meeting was held and led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and it was again decided not to take the final-year exams despite getting guidelines from the UGC”.

Arun Adsul, former vice-chancellor of SPPU, said, “The present virus pandemic has caused increased fear of security, worry about future, anxiety, panic and distress among college youth. The confusion over exam is worrying students as the results will decide their future course of action. Parents are worried about the future of their children. Postponing the exams to next academic year will have a big impact on their academic future.”