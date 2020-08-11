Sections
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19

Cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said that the priority should be on managing Covid-19 pandemic efficiently and not on...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said that the priority should be on managing Covid-19 pandemic efficiently and not on indulging in politics. His comment comes amid rumours of 12 NCP MLAs joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“There will be many who will come and go, but I am not used to such kind of politics. As a minister and a politician, my focus is on controlling the pandemic. We need to ensure that those who test positive get proper treatment. In such a difficult time, indulging in politics is a derogatory behaviour,” Awhad said.

The housing minister was in Thane to meet with Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma to discuss implementing the measures used in Mumbra, which saw zero new cases on Sunday, across Thane city.

Awhad’s constituency, Mumbra, was one of those areas which saw violation of lockdown rules and reported as many as 547 positive cases in June. However, the number of daily new cases dropped to single digits over the past fortnight.



“When no one was observing lockdown norms, everyone pointed at crowded Mumbra markets and said it would be difficult to control the pandemic in Mumbra. There discussion from across the state about how Mumra could turn into the epicentre of the pandemic. But now, Mumbra is among one of those few places with zero new cases,” the minister said while addressing the media outside TMC headquarters on Monday.

