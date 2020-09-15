Sections
Ayodhya saints at loggerheads with Champat Rai for comment on Shiv Sena chief

Rai, who is also the vice president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), is heard making the comments in a video clip circulated via WhatsApp

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:18 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai addresses the press in Ayodhya on August 7. (PTI)

Ayodhya’s saints and Hanuman Garhi temple’s Naga sadhus are up in arms over Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai purported comments saying “it remains to be seen who has the guts to stop” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray from visiting the holy town.

Rai, who is also the vice president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), is heard making the comments in a video clip circulated via WhatsApp on Monday.

Also red: Days after cheque fraud, SBI returns Rs 6 lakh to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Mahant Kanahiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, said Rai should not have issued such a statement. He must think twice before saying anything,” said Kanahiya Das. “Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. Why is the Shiv Sena attacking [actor Kangana] Ranaut? The Shiv Sena is not the same what it used to be under Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the party.”

The saints are angry over the face-off between Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena and Ranaut. The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week demolished parts of Ranaut’s office. Ranaut has hit out at Thackeray and the face-off has triggered demonstrations and a legal battle.



“Champat Rai’s statement cannot be accepted. Ayodhya has given too much respect to Rai and he must not take this for granted,” said Raju Das, a priest at Hanuman Garhi. “Champat Rai is not VHP. We are not opposing the VHP. But we are opposing Rai.”

Das said Rai must confine himself to activities of the Trust, which has been formed to oversee the construction of the Ram Temple. “He is not a saint. Now, he has started playing divisive politics by dividing saints of Ayodhya like what Britishers did in India.”

Das said Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. “Now, the Maharashtra chief minister will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya if he comes here.”

Mahant Dharamdas of Nirvani Akhara also condemned Rai’s statement. “Saints of Ayodhya will not be intimidated by Champat Rai. We will continue to oppose Uddhav Thackeray,” said Dharamdas.

Rai did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

