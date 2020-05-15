AYUSH dept distributes immunity booster tablets in containment zones

Gurugram:

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, the district ayurvedic officer has started distributing immunity booster tablets to the senior citizens residing in the containment zones.

In the past 15 days, the Haryana AYUSH Department has sent out 23,000 packets of Guduchi Ghanvati for senior citizens and frontline workers in nine out of 34 containment zones in Gurugram, officials said. The department dispenses ayurvedic medicines through all the district ayurvedic officers in the state.

“We have been distributing the medicines for the past two weeks,” said Manju Bangar, district AYUSH officer.

The medicines are handed over to the MCG councillor of the respective area for further distribution.

In Dundahera, which has reported 21 Covid-19 positive cases till now, around 2,000 packets of Guduchi Ghanvati were given to the MCG councillor on Thursday.

Virender Yadav, MCG councillor, Dundahera, said he has distributed the medicines to some senior citizens. “Some AYUSH workers had come to my locality on Thursday and they gave me around 2,000 packets of ayurvedic medicines,” Yadav said.

A week ago, such medicine packets of similar quantity were given to the MCG councillor of Jharsa where 37 Covid-19 cases have come till now.

Hemant Kumar, councillor, Jharsa, said, “The AYUSH team had given the medicines to me. I have distributed 40 packets till now and rest of the medicines will be given out soon.”

Along with the medicines, the AYUSH team has given a feedback form to the area councillors or society presidents which they have to give to the senior citizens so that the AYUSH department can know if people are actually consuming these immunity booster medicines.

Bangar said, “We have told the councillors/society presidents to ask senior citizens to fill in a feedback form so that we can also know if they are using the medicines or not. In the present scenario, we will have to wait for the form to reach us.”

On Friday, Gurugram reported nine new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of positive cases to 179 in the district.

Dr Geetanjali Arora, Panchakarma specialist, AYUSH Gurugram, said that it is not possible to give the medicines to every household in a containment zone. “Area councillors and society presidents have been given the task of distributing the medicines to the senior citizens.”

Initially, the AYUSH department was providing Guduchi Ghanvati and Anu Tel (oil), but now it is only distributing Guduchi Ghanvati.

“We were earlier giving Guduchi Ghanvati and Anu Tel. But now we are not distributing Anu Tel due to supply shortage,” said Bangar.

Guduchi Ghanvati is believed to help keep cells healthy and get rid of diseases. The application of Anu tel (oil) helps in reducing any respiratory inflammation, AYUSH officials said.