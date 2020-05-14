Baba Banda Singh Bahadur foundation celebrate Sirhind Fateh Divas

The Sirhind Fateh Divas was celebrated on Thursday by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur International Foundation at Jyoti Sarup Sahib gurudwara. In the aftermath, the foundation went to the historical Chappar Chiri village in Mohali district and organised a function at Sri Fateh Jung gurudwara.

Krishan Kumar Bawa, chairman Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), who is also president of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur International Foundation honoured the management of the gurudwara. He said it was the 350th birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and the foundation had earlier decided to celebrate it on a large scale to familiarise people about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his sacrifices, but in the wake of the Covid crisis the programme was cancelled.

He said the foundation would go to every place related to the great warrior and celebrate his birth anniversary on Oct 16 at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Bhawan in Raqba village in Ludhiana district .