Sections
Home / Cities / Baba Banda Singh Bahadur foundation celebrate Sirhind Fateh Divas

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur foundation celebrate Sirhind Fateh Divas

The celebration was to be on a large scale to bring awareness among public about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his sacrifices, but due to the Covid crisis the programme was cancelled

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Sirhind Fateh Divas was celebrated on Thursday by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur International Foundation at Jyoti Sarup Sahib gurudwara. In the aftermath, the foundation went to the historical Chappar Chiri village in Mohali district and organised a function at Sri Fateh Jung gurudwara.

Krishan Kumar Bawa, chairman Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC), who is also president of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur International Foundation honoured the management of the gurudwara. He said it was the 350th birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and the foundation had earlier decided to celebrate it on a large scale to familiarise people about Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and his sacrifices, but in the wake of the Covid crisis the programme was cancelled.

He said the foundation would go to every place related to the great warrior and celebrate his birth anniversary on Oct 16 at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Bhawan in Raqba village in Ludhiana district .

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.