Baba Ram Singh’s cremation: Politicos, religious leaders, farmers urge Modi to resolve issue at earliest

Farmer leaders, religious gurus and politicians, who attended Baba Ram Singh’s funeral on Friday, said they cannot bear more such losses and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the farmers’ issues at the earliest.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was among those who attended the funeral, slammed the Union government for its failure to resolve the issue, which she said, had forced farmers to sit on an indefinite dharna on Delhi’s borders. “Baba Ram Singh’s sacrifice has shaken up every citizen of the country but the government is not taking the farmers’ concerns seriously. If Babaji’s supreme sacrifice could not shake their conscience, then I think the government is filled with oppressors,” she said.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Centre should respect Baba Ram Singh’s sacrifice by accepting the farmers’ demands so that they can return home and resume their agricultural work.

Farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan who came to pay their respects to the Sikh preacher also echoed similar views.

Manjit Singh Rai of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Doaba, said, “Since Babaji has already sacrificed his life for the protesting farmers, we urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately resolve this issue so that such incidents are not repeated in future. We cannot bear more such losses,” he added.

A farmer leader from Rajashtan, Ram Pal Jat, who is the national president of Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat, said, “Babaji’s supreme sacrifice has united the farmers of the entire country. PM Modi must take immediate steps to end this agitation by withdrawing these laws.”