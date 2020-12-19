Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Baba Ram Singh’s cremation: Politicos, religious leaders, farmers urge Modi to resolve issue at earliest

Baba Ram Singh’s cremation: Politicos, religious leaders, farmers urge Modi to resolve issue at earliest

Say they cannot bear more such losses; the Sikh preacher had shot himself at the protest site on Wednesday; had written in suicide note that he was pained to see the plight of farmers

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:43 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

Baba Ram Singh

Farmer leaders, religious gurus and politicians, who attended Baba Ram Singh’s funeral on Friday, said they cannot bear more such losses and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the farmers’ issues at the earliest.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur, who was among those who attended the funeral, slammed the Union government for its failure to resolve the issue, which she said, had forced farmers to sit on an indefinite dharna on Delhi’s borders. “Baba Ram Singh’s sacrifice has shaken up every citizen of the country but the government is not taking the farmers’ concerns seriously. If Babaji’s supreme sacrifice could not shake their conscience, then I think the government is filled with oppressors,” she said.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Centre should respect Baba Ram Singh’s sacrifice by accepting the farmers’ demands so that they can return home and resume their agricultural work.

Farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan who came to pay their respects to the Sikh preacher also echoed similar views.

Manjit Singh Rai of Bhartiya Kisan Union, Doaba, said, “Since Babaji has already sacrificed his life for the protesting farmers, we urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately resolve this issue so that such incidents are not repeated in future. We cannot bear more such losses,” he added.

A farmer leader from Rajashtan, Ram Pal Jat, who is the national president of Rashtriya Kisan Mahapanchayat, said, “Babaji’s supreme sacrifice has united the farmers of the entire country. PM Modi must take immediate steps to end this agitation by withdrawing these laws.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent

latest news

More than 9K visit Karnala sanctuary since reopening
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
Illegal portions of 200 shops at south Mumbai mall razed
by Eeshanpriya MS
Hathras horror: CBI files charge sheet against four
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.