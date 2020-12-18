Sections
Home / Cities / Baba Ram Singh’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Baba Ram Singh’s mortal remains consigned to flames

The 65-year-old sant had shot himself at the Singhu border on Wednesday afternoon in support of the agitating farmers; had wrote in his suicide note that he was pained to see the insensitivity of the government towards the plight of the farmers.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 17:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Thousands of followers, including politicians, religious gurus and farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana and other states came to pay their last respects to the 65-year-old sant. (HT PHOTO)

The mortal remains of Sant Baba Ram Singh, who ended his life at the Singhu border in support of the agitating farmers, were consigned to flames in Singhra village of Karnal district on Friday.

Thousands of followers, including politicians, religious gurus and farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana and other states came to pay their last respects to the 65-year-old sant. Preachers read out his suicide note and some pages from his personal diary during the last rites. They claimed that Baba Ram Singh had been writing about the farmers ever since he first joined them at the Delhi border on December 9.

In the suicide note that he left behind before allegedly shooting himself, Baba Ram Singh had written that he was pained to see the insensitivity of the government towards the plight of the farmers.

