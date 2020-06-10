Baby born to Covid-positive mother in Mira Road tests negative

A 27-year-old pregnant woman from Mira Road, who tested positive for Covid-19, delivered a healthy baby girl at Wockhardt Hospital. The newborn tested negative for the coronavirus and has been kept separate from her mother, who is in the isolation ward.

“My team took special precautions to see that the baby girl does not come in contact with her mother, and the child was fed with special milk supplements,” said Dr Mangala Patil, obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital.

After completing 39 weeks of pregnancy, as per the protocol, the woman got tested for Covid-19 on May 31, and on June 2 her results came back positive. She and her husband, who tested negative, were home quarantined since 26 May and were being provided food by their neighbours.

“On June 3, the woman was admitted to the hospital and the baby was delivered through a Caesarean section,” said Dr Patil. “The baby’s Covid-19 test came back negative and within the next two days, the mother will be tested again. If the result turns out to be negative, then the mother and baby will be discharged,” she said.