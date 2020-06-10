Sections
Home / Cities / Baby born to Covid-positive mother in Mira Road tests negative

Baby born to Covid-positive mother in Mira Road tests negative

A 27-year-old pregnant woman from Mira Road, who tested positive for Covid-19, delivered a healthy baby girl at Wockhardt Hospital. The newborn tested negative for the...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:08 IST

By Ram Parmar,

A 27-year-old pregnant woman from Mira Road, who tested positive for Covid-19, delivered a healthy baby girl at Wockhardt Hospital. The newborn tested negative for the coronavirus and has been kept separate from her mother, who is in the isolation ward.

“My team took special precautions to see that the baby girl does not come in contact with her mother, and the child was fed with special milk supplements,” said Dr Mangala Patil, obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital.

After completing 39 weeks of pregnancy, as per the protocol, the woman got tested for Covid-19 on May 31, and on June 2 her results came back positive. She and her husband, who tested negative, were home quarantined since 26 May and were being provided food by their neighbours.

“On June 3, the woman was admitted to the hospital and the baby was delivered through a Caesarean section,” said Dr Patil. “The baby’s Covid-19 test came back negative and within the next two days, the mother will be tested again. If the result turns out to be negative, then the mother and baby will be discharged,” she said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Day after cop booked for thrashing PGIMER nurse, cross-FIR lodged
Jun 10, 2020 00:51 IST
‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
Jun 10, 2020 00:51 IST
‘Chitte wali bhabhi’ lands in police net in Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2020 00:50 IST
Police solve security guard murder case, brother of his lover arrested
Jun 10, 2020 00:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.