Baby girl found abandoned in Ludhiana civil hospital

The child was taken to the emergency ward for a medical check-up and was later shifted to the nursery

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A six-month-old baby girl, wrapped in a cloth, was found abandoned at the mother and child unit of the civil hospital. The child was taken to the emergency ward for a medical check-up and was later shifted to the nursery. SMO Dr Amarjeet Kaur said that the child was healthy. The police and the district administration were informed about the abandoned baby. The CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the mother.

