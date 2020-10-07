Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Back to village helping in development, restructuring of J&K: L-G

Back to village helping in development, restructuring of J&K: L-G

Manoj Sinha called upon the public to participate in the programme and ‘be a part in the development and restructuring of J&K’.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Continuing his consistent outreach programmes as part of the ongoing ‘Back to Village-3’, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha visited Kud in Udhampur district on Wednesday.

“Back to Village is a revolution for implementation of maximum governance on ground. Under this, public is the planner and executor while the government and officials are merely facilitators,” the L-G said.

He called upon the public to participate in the programme and ‘be a part in the development and restructuring of J&K’.

Taking cognisance of long-pending demand of Chenani-Patangarh Bridge over Tawi, Sinha assured that a double-lane modern steel superstructure bridge will be built by July next year, benefiting about 15 panchayats.



“Back to Village and Jan Abhiyan are steps towards more transparent and accountable governance. Funds, functions and functionaries are now available at your doorstep. At the same time, awareness needs to be created about people’s rights and welfare schemes that Centre and the UT administration have already approved,” he added.

He said that each district has been provided Rs 2.5 crore funds and additional Rs 10 lakh for ‘Back to Village’ works. “There is a need to work with honesty and dedication for utilisation of these funds and execution of works,” he added.

Sinha said there is need to modernise, industrialise and diversify the agriculture sector to strengthen village economies and provide ample livelihood resources to people.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath
Oct 07, 2020 21:39 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Mavi jolts CSK, du Plessis departs
Oct 07, 2020 22:06 IST
Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey’s name missing from JD (U) list for Bihar polls
Oct 07, 2020 22:03 IST

latest news

Haryana BJP chief Dhankar slams Congress for politicising farm bills
Oct 07, 2020 22:04 IST
Hoteliers rejoice as tourists flock to Himachal in large numbers
Oct 07, 2020 22:04 IST
No one with political background will contest SGPC polls: Dhindsa
Oct 07, 2020 22:02 IST
Former Nagaland Guv and ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar commits suicide
Oct 07, 2020 22:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.