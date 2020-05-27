Backdoor induction of govt in can be disastrous, says J&K politico

Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh on Wednesday cautioned the BJP central leadership to refrain from an “unwholesome and abhorrent political misadventure”, while referring to the rumoured formation of a political regime in J&K sans the democratic process.

“J&K is not the UT to undertake such noxious experimentation given its peculiar circumstances and law and order sensitivities,” Singh told media persons at a press conference here.

He said, “Handing over the reins to political turncoats and toddlers whose names are being repeatedly mentioned in the media would only aggravate the crisis and result in serious ramifications. People with questionable antecedents and dubious credentials, if given the command, could invite disaster in the UT and nullify the gains achieved in the past.”

“Questioning the government’s moves, howsoever ridiculous or unconstitutional they may be, is treated with contempt and considered offensive by the present dispensation. It could entail imprisonment, house arrests or even invocation of PSA against those daring to exercise their democratic rights of questioning the government. And, those having the temerity to question further become ipso facto anti-nationals.

Singh maintained that Panthers Party would oppose all undemocratic and authoritarian decisions of the government to uphold the noble values enshrined in our Constitution.

He asked why a government should be formed at all by providing constitutional powers to those who are known for defying the people’s mandate by defecting to other political parties time and again. “Can such opportunist leaders do any good to the system or the people of J&K,” he inquired.

The former education minister called for early restoration of democracy and revival of duly elected government in the UT in accordance with the procedure encapsulated in the Constitution.