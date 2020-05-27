Sections
Home / Cities / Backdoor induction of govt in can be disastrous, says J&K politico

Backdoor induction of govt in can be disastrous, says J&K politico

Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh on Wednesday cautioned the BJP central leadership to refrain from an “unwholesome and abhorrent political misadventure”, while referring to the...

Updated: May 27, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Panthers Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh on Wednesday cautioned the BJP central leadership to refrain from an “unwholesome and abhorrent political misadventure”, while referring to the rumoured formation of a political regime in J&K sans the democratic process.

“J&K is not the UT to undertake such noxious experimentation given its peculiar circumstances and law and order sensitivities,” Singh told media persons at a press conference here.

He said, “Handing over the reins to political turncoats and toddlers whose names are being repeatedly mentioned in the media would only aggravate the crisis and result in serious ramifications. People with questionable antecedents and dubious credentials, if given the command, could invite disaster in the UT and nullify the gains achieved in the past.”

“Questioning the government’s moves, howsoever ridiculous or unconstitutional they may be, is treated with contempt and considered offensive by the present dispensation. It could entail imprisonment, house arrests or even invocation of PSA against those daring to exercise their democratic rights of questioning the government. And, those having the temerity to question further become ipso facto anti-nationals.



Singh maintained that Panthers Party would oppose all undemocratic and authoritarian decisions of the government to uphold the noble values enshrined in our Constitution.

He asked why a government should be formed at all by providing constitutional powers to those who are known for defying the people’s mandate by defecting to other political parties time and again. “Can such opportunist leaders do any good to the system or the people of J&K,” he inquired.

The former education minister called for early restoration of democracy and revival of duly elected government in the UT in accordance with the procedure encapsulated in the Constitution.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: A trail of death, misery and destruction
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Can Pawar-Thackeray tide over this crisis too?
May 27, 2020 23:44 IST
Locust swarms likely headed to MP from Rajasthan
May 27, 2020 23:43 IST
ASI unearths 9th century Shiva Lingam at Vietnam temple site
May 27, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.