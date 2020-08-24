Bad behaviour, arrogance won’t be tolerated, Dhankar tells BJP district unit chiefs

Chairing the first meeting of the newly appointed district unit chiefs, BJP’s Haryana unit president Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday said that arrogance and bad behaviour will not be tolerated at any cost.

Speaking at the meeting in Rohtak, the former minister asked the new district chiefs to share their plans for improving the party’s performance in their respective areas.

“All the district chiefs should appoint Mandal Pardhan (block chief) by the end of this month. I urge you to include people from each section of the society for the posts,” he added. Dhankar also asked the new district chiefs to open ‘Atal Seva Kendras’ in their district offices for helping people benefit from the state and central government schemes.

A district president, who was present at the meeting, pleading anonymity, said that Dhankar told to work as a team to strengthen the party. “BJP workers have toiled hard for generations to bring success to the party in Haryana and any arrogance will bring a bad name to the party. You (new district chiefs) are hardworking and known for good behaviour. I expect you will bring a good name to the saffron party,” Dhankar is said to have told the newly appointed chiefs.

Another district chief from central Haryana said Dhankar listed out eight points for improving the party’s performance. “He also told us to accept our mistakes, if we happen to commit any, strive to solve the grievances of the people and deal with them politely and avoid controversial statements,” the leader revealed.

BJP’s Rohtak chief Ajay Bansal said 20 out of the 22 district presidents took part in the meeting physically. Captain Bhupender Singh from Hisar and Yogender Rana from Karnal joined the meeting virtually as both are in home quarantine after they started showing Covid-19 symptoms