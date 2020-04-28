Badlapur cop’s timely help saves snakebite victim

Sections
Updated: Apr 28, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The timely action of a police constable saved the life of a seven-year-old boy, who was bitten by a snake, in Badlapur on Monday.

Constable Girish Sahil was on bandobast duty when he saw a man running holding his son’s hand.

Senior inspector of Badlapur police station D Deshmukh said, “Sahil saw the man looking around for a transport. When the constable rushed to them, the man said his son, Shivam Jadhav, was bitten by a snake at a cattle shed near his home in Mankavli.”

Sahil immediately took permission for the senior cop and took both of them to a nearby hospital in the police van. Deshmukh said, “I gave the man money for medical expenses after Sahil reached them to hospital. He was treated and he is recovering.”



