Badnore administers oath to 2 Punjab info commissioners

CHANDIGARH Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday administered oath of office to Anumit Singh Sodhi and Maninder Singh Patti as members of state information commission in a virtual ceremony held from Punjab Raj Bhavan. Sodhi is the son of Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi. Earlier, chief secretary Vini Mahajan sought the permission of the governor to start the swearing the ceremony. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, along with his cabinet colleagues Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, also attended the virtual ceremony.