Bailable warrant against Kapil Mishra

New Delhi

A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for over non-appearance before the court in a defamation case filed by AAP MLA Imran Hussain.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harvinder Singh issued bailable warrants of Rs 10,000 through the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), while asking Mishra to join the proceedings on the next date of hearing, October 27.

According to the complaint, Kapil had in 2018 alleged Hussain had given permission to cut 16,000 trees in Delhi after taking Rs 23 crore.

Hussain had claimed his reputation was lowered in society by the use of such remarks by the respondents—BJP leaders Vijender Gupta, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Mishra.

While Gupta and Sirsa, through their counsels, had orally requested for exemption from appearance, no one was present for Mishra.

“I could not appear before the court today because of some unavoidable reasons. I will be present for the next hearing,” said Mishra.