Bains brothers booked for violating lockdown orders, stopped from entering Chandigarh near SSP’s residence in Mohali

Ludhiana MLAs Simranjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, along with party workers, during a cycle rally in Mohali on Friday. A gathering of nearly 250 had collected for the rally. (GURMINDER SINGH/HT)

The Mohali police on Friday booked brothers MLA Simranjeet Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains for allegedly violating the lockdown rules.

The brothers along with Gurpreet Singh, alias Jimmy, Didar Singh and others were booked after they conducted a cycle rally with a gathering of around 200-225 persons.

A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act 2005 at Mataur police station.

High drama was also witnessed at Mohali-Chandigarh border after the brothers and their colleagues of the Lok Insaaf Party were stopped from entering Chandigarh near the SSP’s residence in Phase 3A here.

The party wanted to proceed to the chief minister’s (CM’s) residence on bicycles during a rally ‘Kisan Bachao, Punjab Bachao Rosh Yatra’ that started from Amritsar two days ago.

Bains brothers were adamant, but the police said no more than three people could travel together in a car. That’s when the brothers got on the bicycles to reach the CM’s residence. Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Neha Yadav led them to the CM’s residence after they met duty officer tehsildar Suresh Kumar.

Before leaving for the CM’s residence, Bains brothers said, “Our protest rally ‘Kisan Bachao, Punjab Bachao Rosh Yatra’ is purely in interest of the farmers of Punjab opposing the three ordinances passed by the Centre. These ordinances will ruin the future of the farmers in Punjab. Agriculture and farmers are under threat not only from the corporates, but also from the government. We will be presenting a memorandum in this regard to the Punjab CM.”

The rally attendees were also booked by the Phagwara administration for allegedly violating the Covid-19 protocol.