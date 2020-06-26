Bajaj Auto confirm 140 Covid cases at Aurangabad plant since June 6; factory still operational

PUNE In the past 20 days, since June 6, 140 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed at Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing facility at Waluj, Aurangabad district, Maharashtra.

In a statement issued to the press on Friday, the company stated that the plant has continued to function normally.

The statement, issued by Ravi Kyran Ramasamy, chief human resources officer (CHRO), Bajaj Auto, states: “”We have more than 8,100 employees and contractors employed in our Waluj plant. Our current incidence of 140 cases of Covid is less than two per cent of our strength. Two of our infected employees with underlying conditions of hypertension and diabetes have unfortunately succumbed to the infection.”

“While there were no Covid-19 positive cases at the plant from April 24 till June 6 2020, the first case was reported on June 6. We have immediately taken all necessary measures for testing, contact tracing, self-isolation and complete sanitation as per protocol. All incidences were reported to the appropriate authorities,” the statement read.

The statement also said, “Post the country-wide lockdown, the Waluj facility has been ramping operations from April 24, 2020, and as part of the ramp-up, detailed cleanliness and health check protocols have been drafted and implemented in consonance and compliance with all Government regulations and guidelines.”

“We continue to provide all support including medical assistance to affected employees. We at Bajaj Auto, like the country at large, are now learning to live with the virus. We will continue our normal business operations, while taking all necessary safety measures, as the alternative is to shut down our operations with ‘no work no pay’ which will have a drastic impact on our employees and supply chain.”

The Bajaj statement came in clarification to media reports earlier in the day that 79 employees were found Covid-19 positive at the plant and the Aurangabad factory had to be shut down.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director or Bajaj Auto, trended on Twitter for most of Friday, following these media reports.