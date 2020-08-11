Sections
Home / Cities / Bali flays govt over violation of social distancing norms during CM’s Kangra tour

Bali flays govt over violation of social distancing norms during CM’s Kangra tour

While addressing a press conference at Kangra, Bali said that social distancing norms were thrown to wind by the BJP workers during the CM’s visit which may have led to a major outbreak

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Senior Congress leader and former minister GS Bali lashed out at the state government for organising chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s tour to Kangra district amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

While addressing a press conference at Kangra, Bali said that social distancing norms were thrown to wind by the BJP workers during the CM’s visit which may have led to a major outbreak.

The CM was on a four-day tour to Kangra from August 6 to 9.

“Wherever the chief minister went, we saw social distancing norms being violated. People didn’t even wear masks,” said Bali, adding that people gathering in large numbers is obvious when a political leader visits some area.



He said that the administration should have suggested the CM to avoid touring the district amid the pandemic.

“If the tour was necessary, he should have listened to the public grievances at the Mini-Secretariat where it would have been easy for the authorities to implement social distancing,” said Bali.

Citing an example, Bali said that he cancelled the annual Bal Mela, an annual event held at Nagrota Bagwan, which coincides with his birthday due to the Covid pandemic.

He also hit out at the government over second capital status to the Dharamshala town.

Bali said that the government mentions Dharamshala as second capital but leave aside the minister, not even a secretary sits here.

The former minister said that the state government was talking about ₹30,000 crores losses but did not tell people where these losses occurred.

“It was just a ploy to increase the bus fare and cut subsidies. Recent decisions have exposed the government’s anti-people face. The BJP government is functioning like an agent of transporters and contractors,” he alleged.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.