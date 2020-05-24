Balloon seller murdered amid drunken brawl in Mohali, one arrested

The victim revealed the names of the accused before breathing his last, say police. (Representative photo)

A 32-year-old balloon seller was murdered during a drunken brawl with three other men at the Phase7/8 lights point on Saturday night.

The main accused, Pardeep, has been arrested, while two others are at large.

“Pardeep attacked the victim, Haryanvi, with a sickle on his right arm during a fight between the inebriated men. The accused fled the spot leaving behind the victim in a pool of blood,” said Beant Singh, the investigation officer, from Phase 8 police station.

Police reached the spot after a few minutes on getting information and took Haryanvi to the civil hospital, Phase 6, in an ambulance. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way after revealing the names of the accused, Singh said.

“A team of cops found Pardeep in Phase 7 after sometime, while two other accused, Pawan and Ranjit, are on the run. Pardeep’s three other accomplices were rounded up for questioning,” said inspector Rajnish Choudhary.

The victim as well as the accused hail from Uttar Pradesh. They lived in the temporary hutments near the traffic lights of Phase 7.

“We are interrogating Pardeep and he will be produced before the court on Monday,” Singh said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three accused.