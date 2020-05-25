Sections
Balloon seller’s murder: Main accused sent to three-day remand

The 32-year-old victim had bled to death after being attacked with a sickle on Saturday night

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The prime suspect arrested for the murder of a 32-year-old balloon seller on Saturday night was sent to three-day remand by a local court on Monday.

Pardeep had allegedly attacked the victim, Haryanvi, with a sickle during a drunken brawl.

While he was arrested the same night, two other accused are on the run.

The police will be questioning him about the whereabouts of his absconding accomplices - Pawan and Ranjit.



Investigators said Pardeep had revealed that Haryanvi used to deride him whenever they went to the old bus stand in Phase 8 to take bath.

Co-accused Pawan is wanted in two cases of theft registered at the Phase 1 and Mataur police stations.

After being attacked in the arm with the sickle, a bleeding Haryanvi was rushed to the civil hospital, Phase 6, by the police. But, he was declared brought dead.

The victim as well as the three accused hail from Uttar Pradesh, and were all living in the temporary hutments near the Phase 7 traffic lights.

The trio have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

