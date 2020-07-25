Sections
Ban on sale of tobacco extended in Ludhiana to deter spitting in open

The commissioner of police, Rakesh Agrawal, has also extended the ban on open sale of acid and asked traders to renew their licences timely to avoid police action.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the commissioner of police has extended the ban on sale of tobacco products to deter spitting in the open.

The ban will remain in effect for two months.

Institutions and organisations, that use acid for different purposes, have been directed to maintain the record of acid use.



The ban on begging has also been extended for two months. Apart from this, the police chief has prohibited farming of Mangur fish in village ponds, as it harmed cattle and also eats away other species of fish in the pond.

