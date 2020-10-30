Sections
Ban on single-use plastic, polythene in Ambala Sadar from tomorrow

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Ambala Sadar municipal council has announced a complete ban on the use and sale of single-use plastic and polythene in its jurisdiction from November 1.

Officials said the ban comes following the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Centre. The violators will have to deposit a fine ranging from ₹500 to ₹25,000.

Rajesh Kumar, secretary, Sadar municipal council, said the ban will be imposed from the first day of the month and efforts are being made to make maximum residents aware.

“Single-use plastic and polythene are dangerous for the environment. Our motive of implementing the ban is not to collect fines, but to spread awareness. We expect the residents to avoid usage of polythene when they buy anything from market and carry a jute/cotton bag with them,” he added.



Ritu Sharma, coordinator of Swatchh Bharat Mission, said that initially, the violators won’t be fined, but the polythene bags will be seized from them and they’ll be handed over the items they’ve bought.

“But, later they will be penalised as per the weight of the confiscated item. Since January, we have collected nearly ₹1.5 lakh in fine for littering and burning of polythene in open,” she added.

“We have held meetings with bodies representing the commercial and religious organisations and most of them have agreed to comply. We will also ensure that there is no use of disposable items at religious events,” Sharma said.

On the ban, locals have given mixed response. Residents are hopeful about the ban, while shopkeepers are worried.

Dr Neena Malhota, a resident of Ajeet Nagar area, said the authorities should ensure that small hawkers selling fruits and vegetables are inspected properly.

“We have been using cotton bags since long and will be happy to see others doing the same. Polythene had been banned earlier too, but there was no proper execution and the entire exercise remained on papers only,” she added.

A plastic disposable items’ seller in the area, Aniket, however, said it took too long for the authorities to realise its hazards.

“We are small traders and sell the items as per their demand. But, I think there should be a check on the manufacturing of these items more, rather than on shopkeepers or residents,” he added.

