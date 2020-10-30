Sections
Bank staff in Ludhiana booked for withdrawals from dead woman’s account

FIR was launched on the son’s complaint

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Woman passed away on February 22, 2002, however, on April 26, 2014, Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from her savings account, and again on May 15, 2020, Rs 2, 945 had been taken from her account. It was later found that a cheque book had been issued in her name in 2014, which was used to withdraw the cash. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Employees of the Punjab National Bank’s Mullanpur branch have been booked for withdrawing cash from the savings account of a dead woman after issuing cheque book using her forged signatures.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the woman’s son, Sukhdev Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Mullanpur Dakha. Sukhdev said that his mother had passed away on February 22, 2002.

However, on April 26, 2014, Rs 40,000 was withdrawn from her savings account, and again on May 15, 2020, Rs 2, 945 had been taken from her account. Sukhdev later found that a cheque book had been issued in his mother’s name in 2014, which was used to withdraw the cash.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagdish Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the bank’s employees. The police will add the names of the accused in the FIR after investigation.

