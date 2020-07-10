Sections
Home / Cities / Banker loses ₹64,900 to online fraud

Banker loses ₹64,900 to online fraud

A Taloja-based banker was cheated of ₹64,900 to an online fraudster who got access to her phone under the pretext of updating KYC details. Panvel police have registered a case of...

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:01 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A Taloja-based banker was cheated of ₹64,900 to an online fraudster who got access to her phone under the pretext of updating KYC details. Panvel police have registered a case of cheating on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant, Swecha Golecha, 30, on Monday received a message asking her to update her KYC details. Golecha then called the number provided in the message to inquire about the KYC update, said police.

Golecha asked the person to update her new phone number with the account. The accused then asked her to transfer ₹10 to check if the number has been updated, but she was unable to do so, said police.

“The accused then asked her to open a webpage which looked like the login page of the money transfer app. After she put in her details, the person convinced her to download ‘Teamviewer’ app to remotely control her phone to solve her issue. The accused then logged in and stole ₹64,900 from her account in seven transactions,” said an officer.



The woman then lodged a complaint, following which a case was filed against an unknown person for cheating.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how to spot comet NEOWISE in July before it disappears for 6,000 yrs
Jul 10, 2020 01:48 IST
PSI succumbs to Covid-19 in Mumbai, 54-year-old constable dies in Thane
Jul 10, 2020 01:33 IST
₹1.33-L fines collected since July 4 in Panvel for flouting lockdown norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Hawkers dump vegetables on road near Mumbai after civic officials shut market for flouting social distancing norms
Jul 10, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.