Banker loses ₹64,900 to online fraud

A Taloja-based banker was cheated of ₹64,900 to an online fraudster who got access to her phone under the pretext of updating KYC details. Panvel police have registered a case of cheating on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant, Swecha Golecha, 30, on Monday received a message asking her to update her KYC details. Golecha then called the number provided in the message to inquire about the KYC update, said police.

Golecha asked the person to update her new phone number with the account. The accused then asked her to transfer ₹10 to check if the number has been updated, but she was unable to do so, said police.

“The accused then asked her to open a webpage which looked like the login page of the money transfer app. After she put in her details, the person convinced her to download ‘Teamviewer’ app to remotely control her phone to solve her issue. The accused then logged in and stole ₹64,900 from her account in seven transactions,” said an officer.

The woman then lodged a complaint, following which a case was filed against an unknown person for cheating.