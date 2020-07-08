Banquet halls suitable for Covid care facilities: Delhi govt tells high court

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that banquet halls are among the most suitable premises to serve as extended Covid care centres as they are permanent roofed structures of large size that are already fitted with air-conditioning, kitchens, washrooms and other basic amenities.

The government said it was correct in attaching banquet halls as Covid care centres as the number of cases is increasing in the city every day and at this rate, the total count could go up to 5,50,000 by the end of August.

Justice Jayanth Nath, who was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the state government’s decision to take over banquet halls and use them for mild or asymptomatic patients, was told by the government that these facilities are preferable over other premises such as stadiums and railway coaches, which lack these infrastructure advantages for use as extended Covid hospitals and care centres.

The Delhi government initially plans to use eight banquet halls as Covid care facilities and make space for at least over 1,100 beds in such spaces across the city. These eight are part of the 77 banquet halls that have been identified and requisitioned by the government, which will be used on a need basis.

In an affidavit, the Delhi government told the court that the problem of increasing Covid-19 cases was compounded by the partial roll-back of the lockdown. It said due to the absence of targeted measures, it may not be possible to exit the lockdown completely even in the medium to long term.

Appearing for one of the banquet halls, its counsel Sandeep Agarwal told the court that these units are not like the hotels where there are separate facilities as well as a common area for people to move around. He said the ceilings of banquet halls are higher and are not feasible to be converted into Covid care centres.

Advocate Sachin Chopra, appearing for another petitioner, said all banquet halls are centrally air-conditioned and cannot be used for patients as it can aggravate the spread of the virus. He said 30,000 beds are already vacant and available with the Delhi government, which still wants to take over the banquet halls.

Chopra said 63,000 patients had already been discharged and migrated and hence there is no need for more beds. Following the arguments, the court posted the matter for further hearing on July 13.