Sections
Home / Cities / Bar council suspends license of Patiala bar association president

Bar council suspends license of Patiala bar association president

In a strict order, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the license of advocate JPS Ghuman, who is president of the Patiala Bar Association.The bar...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 20:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a strict order, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the license of advocate JPS Ghuman, who is president of the Patiala Bar Association.

The bar council debarred Ghuman from appearing in any court in country and issued a notification regarding this by supplying copies to all courts concerned.

The bar council has constituted an ad-hoc five-member committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the Patiala Bar Association and formed a three-member committee to conduct elections.

As per norms, the incumbent president is the returning officer for the next elections. And if he wants to contest again for the said post, the vice-president has to be the returning officer.



Despite announcing his candidature, Ghuman violated the rules and instead of the vice-president, he appointed another advocate as the returning officer. After this, the bar council took suo moto notice and asked him to appear before a committee constituted to probe the matter.

As Ghuman fails to appear and didn’t supply the requisite information, the committee found him guilty of deliberately violating norms and non-cooperation. “Outgoing president Ghuman has behaved in an irresponsible manner which is not expected from an elected president. He has done so because he is again contesting for the post of president in the ensuing elections,” read the orders of Karamjit Singh, chairman of the HC bar council.

Meanwhile, Ghuman blamed his rival groups for his suspension. He said that he has done nothing wrong and had not appeared before the committee due to Covid-19 restrictions. “I am in touch with my colleagues and will challenge this undemocratic decision,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 not to be declared tomorrow, says MSBSHE official
Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
Ludhiana DC asks residents to not visit govt offices
Jul 13, 2020 21:27 IST
I-T dept asks taxpayers to verify ITRs for AYs 2015-16 to 2019-20 by Sep 30
Jul 13, 2020 21:28 IST
90 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally to 3,495
Jul 13, 2020 21:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.