Baramati man dies after consuming spirit in place of liquor

PUNE: A 45-year-old person died in Baramati on May 1 after he allegedly consumed spirit as an alternative to alcohol. Four of his friends who had also also consumed the same, were discharged after treatment in private hospitals in Baramati, Somnath Lande, assistant police inspector in-charge of Vadgaon Nimbalkar police station said.

The incident happened on April 30, when a group of five persons consumed the poisonous substance-- which the police suspect was spirit-- as they were not able to get alcohol during this lockdown.

The deceased was identified as Dattatray Waghmare (45), a resident of Shirasne village, Baramati taluka in Pune district. He owned a motor garage in Shirasne village and also had a farm.

Vadgaon Nimbalkar police said Waghmare and his friends were in search of alcohol and were unable to get it during the lockdown. They managed to get hold of spirit and decided to consume it as a substitute for liquor on the evening of April 30.

The next day, Waghmare started feeling restless and his condition started deteriorating, along with that of his friends. All of them were taken to a nearby private hospital where Waghmare died while undergoing treatment, police said. The other four were discharged after treatment.

“We have lodged an accidental death complaint in this case.” Lande said.