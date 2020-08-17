Sections
Home / Cities / Barnala admn sets up martyrs’ gallery in DC office complex

Barnala admn sets up martyrs’ gallery in DC office complex

On display are pictures and details of 1965 heroes of China war, Pakistan war, Sri Lanka operation and those who laid down their lives for the motherland in combat operations

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 21:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Barnala

Barnala In a mark of respect and tribute to martyrs of Barnala since 1947, the Barnala district administration has set up a Martyrs’ Gallery at the district administrative complex on Monday.

Barnala deputy commissioner Tej Pratap Singh Phoolka said the gallery featured 65 martyrs. This included pictures and details of 1965 war heroes of China war, Pakistan war, Sri Lanka operation and those who laid down their lives for the motherland in combat operations. The gallery is at the main entrance hall.

“The martyrs’ gallant bravery and indomitable spirit for the country is heartening. The idea is to let the young generation know their martyrs and pay a tribute to those who loved India more than their own lives,” said Phoolka, adding that it was an arduous task to collect record of every martyr from villages/cities and set up these photos in a gallery with their service records.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab minister assures action against culprits for manhandling health worker
Aug 17, 2020 22:35 IST
Woman, accused of practising witchcraft, beaten to death in Jharkhand’s Giridih
Aug 17, 2020 22:38 IST
Decision to conduct final year exams to protect students’ future: Education Minister
Aug 17, 2020 22:27 IST
Pune’s first sero survey reports 51.5% seroprevalence of antibodies against Sar-Cov-2 virus
Aug 17, 2020 22:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.