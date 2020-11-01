Sections
Baroda bypoll: Congress files complaint against Jind DIG for campaigning in favour of BJP candidate

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Congress on Sunday filed a complaint against Jind deputy inspector general of police (DIG) OP Narwal for ‘campaigning in favour of BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt’ with the returning officer for the Baroda by election.

In his complaint, Mukesh Kumar, election agent to Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal, said Jind DIG OP Narwal, who hails from Kathura village of the constituency, is campaigning in favour of Yogeshwar Dutt in violation of services and conduct rules governing him, thereby, committing sheer and blatant violation of model code of conduct.

“Besides physical campaigning, he is threatening and canvassing on mobile phones to woo the voters and villagers. He is doing so on the behest of the Haryana chief minister and home minister. In view of this, a strict action should be taken against him,” the complainant added.

Jind DIG OP Narwal could not be reached for a comment.

