Baroda bypoll: Dalits, backward classes at forefront of LSP chief’s campaign

Loktantra Suraksha party (LSP) chief Raj Kumar Saini has been focusing on backward classes and Dalits during his campaign for the Baroda bypoll, which will take place on November 3.

Escorted by over 10 private bouncers and a policeman, Saini visited a community centre in the narrow streets of Gadhwal village on Saturday, where mostly women and children were waiting for him.

Saini said he has been fighting against strong politicians for the rights of backward classes and Dalits. “This is a straight and an open challenge to former chief ministers OP Chautala, Hooda and incumbent CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Why have they neglected this section of the society. We are not born to take 5kg ration per family in a month. The only way before you (female voters) is to elect your brother, who will fight for your rights in the assembly. Our share of population is above 60% and in job proportion it is minimal,” he said.

Making a direct attack on the BJP and Congress, he said both parties are contesting a fixed match and he will defeat them with a good margin. “The BJP candidate had accused me of contesting the election by taking money from other parties. No one can buy Raj Kumar Saini. I shifted my base from Naraingarh to Kurukshetra, then Gohana and now Baroda because political parties consider Dalits and backwards only as a vote bank,” he added.

Meanwhile, two men and four women students have been performing at Saini’s closed door meetings seeking equal rights for backward and Dalit students. The LSP chief said he has given part-time employment to college students amid pandemic whereas the other parties are stopping them from getting a government job.