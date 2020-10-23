Baroda bypoll: OP Chautala begins canvassing for INLD candidate

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) patriarch and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who has been making efforts to retrieve his party’s stature, began canvassing for party candidate Joginder Malik on Friday ahead of the Baroda bypoll.

Riding on a modified chariot, Chautala visited nine villages and interacted with voters. “People have been appreciating works done during our regime. Farmers told me that the central government’s farm laws are death warrants for them. People from every section of society are suffering due to bad policies adopted by the Congress and BJP governments in the state,” he said.

The INLD supremo appealed to the villagers to vote in favour of INLD candidate, who he said is the best among the other nominees. “If our candidate secures a thumping majority, this government will fall on its own. We will compensate our workers from state exchequer if voted to power,” Chautala said.