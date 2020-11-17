Sections
Baroda bypoll was fought to defeat arrogant BJP: OP Chautala

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Indian National Lok Dal patriarch and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala addresses the office bearers at party’s executive meeting in Sirsa on Monday. (PTI)

After facing humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Baroda assembly bypoll, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Monday held a meeting in Sirsa to discuss the reasons behind the party’s poor performance.

Addressing the workers, executive members and district-level office bearers, party patriarch OP Chautala urged them to forget the past results and move ahead.

“The bypoll was fought to defeat the arrogant BJP and the people achieved their goal. The Baroda voters were not happy with the Congress even, but they voted for its candidate to ensure the defeat of the BJP candidate. The bypoll has proved that the JJP would be merged with the BJP soon as they have lost relevance,” the former Haryana CM added.

Slamming the ruling BJP-JJP government, Chautala said those sitting in power were looting the state and people will oust them from power in the “mid-term elections”.



“I have never witnessed such a flop government in my political career. We will launch a statewide agitation against the three farm laws, urging the government to amend these laws,” he added.

Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said the farmers were even being looted in the mandis across the state.

“The farmers are forced to sell their produce below the minimum support price (MSP) in the state. The chief minister himself is lying by claiming that his government is purchasing crops on the MSP. Our party will fight against the anti-government policies,” he added.

