Barvi dam in Thane reaches its full capacity, over 2,000 cusecs water released

The nine gates of the Barvi dam were opened on Monday at around 5.30am, after the dam water level reached its full capacity due to constant rainfall, since last four days. As per the officials, 550 cusecs of water was released from the dam in the morning hours, and over 2,000 cusecs of water was released in the evening.

“The water level of the dam reached its full capacity on Sunday night followed by which the water released. However, this has not led to any flooding in the nearby premises till now,” said Sachin Rakshe, executive engineer, Barvi dam. Out of the 11 gates of the dam, nine were opened.

In a notification issued by the Thane collector office, all the municipal corporations in its limits were alerted to take precautionary measures, due to the continuous rainfall since Friday morning in the catchment area of the dam. The notice issued to civic bodies, Tehsil office, Thane rural police and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) of Kalyan- Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur regions stated that on Friday.

The overflow level of water in the dam is 72.60 meter. The water from Barvi dam is supplied to Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai. The irrigation department had increased the dam’s height in 2016 to 234 mcm. They now plan to increase the capacity to 340mcm, after the rehabilitation issue of the people near the dam is resolved.