Sections
Home / Cities / Barvi dam in Thane reaches its full capacity, over 2,000 cusecs water released

Barvi dam in Thane reaches its full capacity, over 2,000 cusecs water released

The nine gates of the Barvi dam were opened on Monday at around 5.30am, after the dam water level reached its full capacity due to constant rainfall, since last four days. As per...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:00 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The nine gates of the Barvi dam were opened on Monday at around 5.30am, after the dam water level reached its full capacity due to constant rainfall, since last four days. As per the officials, 550 cusecs of water was released from the dam in the morning hours, and over 2,000 cusecs of water was released in the evening.

“The water level of the dam reached its full capacity on Sunday night followed by which the water released. However, this has not led to any flooding in the nearby premises till now,” said Sachin Rakshe, executive engineer, Barvi dam. Out of the 11 gates of the dam, nine were opened.

In a notification issued by the Thane collector office, all the municipal corporations in its limits were alerted to take precautionary measures, due to the continuous rainfall since Friday morning in the catchment area of the dam. The notice issued to civic bodies, Tehsil office, Thane rural police and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) of Kalyan- Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur regions stated that on Friday.

The overflow level of water in the dam is 72.60 meter. The water from Barvi dam is supplied to Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai. The irrigation department had increased the dam’s height in 2016 to 234 mcm. They now plan to increase the capacity to 340mcm, after the rehabilitation issue of the people near the dam is resolved.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Aug 31, 2020 19:29 IST
Pranab Mukherjee: The vice-captain who went on to be referee
Sep 01, 2020 00:47 IST
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Sep 01, 2020 00:31 IST
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
Aug 31, 2020 23:52 IST

latest news

Haryana jails have maximum convicts from other states: NCRB report 2019
Sep 01, 2020 01:07 IST
AAP, splinter Akali group uncertain over contesting Mohali civic body elections
Sep 01, 2020 01:06 IST
Equal street in Mumbai: BKC roads to open up for bicycles soon
Sep 01, 2020 01:06 IST
Venezuela government says it has pardoned more than 50 opposition politicians
Sep 01, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.