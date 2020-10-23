Sections
Bathinda bitcoin trader kills wife, two minor kids before turning gun on self

Bathinda A cryptocurrency trader allegedly shot dead his wife and two young children before killing himself here on Thursday.After hearing gunshots, the house owner immediately...

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Bathinda A cryptocurrency trader allegedly shot dead his wife and two young children before killing himself here on Thursday.

After hearing gunshots, the house owner immediately alerted the police. The bodies of trader, his wife, 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter were found on the first floor of their rented accommodation.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police Bhupinderjit Singh Virk said a suicide note was recovered in which names and contact numbers of nine persons, including a youth political leader, were written.

The note alleged that several of the accused were threatening and humiliating the deceased for his failed business.



Police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the trader.

A first information report (FIR) was also registered against nine persons named in the note under 306 abetment of suicide and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in the same case.

Four persons have been rounded up for questioning, said the SSP.

Preliminary investigation says the deceased was working in a partnership with a couple from the city.

“As per the suicide note, the deceased was under heavy debt after he incurred losses in the business of Bitcoin trading. He owed a huge amount of money towards various people who had invested in cryptocurrency. They were mounting pressure on him to return their money,” said the SSP.

