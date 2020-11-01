Sections
Bathinda doc improvises implant for breast cancer survivors

Oncological surgeon Dr Parvinder Singh has improvised a breast prosthesis (artificial body part). Posted at the Advanced Cancer Institute, the only state-run institute dedicated to cancer treatment in the state, the doctor has already distributed 70 of these to survivors of breast cancer.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:11 IST

By Vishal Joshi,

Patients during a breast cancer awareness camp at the Advanced Cancer Institute at Bathinda on Saturday.  (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Bathinda To help women patients overcome emotional challenges of post-mastectomy or surgical removal of the breast, oncological surgeon Dr Parvinder Singh has improvised a breast prosthesis (artificial body part). Posted at the Advanced Cancer Institute (ACI), the only state-run institute dedicated to cancer treatment in the state, the doctor has already distributed 70 of these to survivors of breast cancer.

Made from simple foam and fabric, he got the prosthesis stitched from a local tailor. “An external silicon prosthesis costs about Rs 10,000 and most patients at ACI cannot afford it. It is also heavy and leads to perspiration and irritation. Cloth-based prosthesis is comfortable and will give confidence to breast cancer survivors,” he said.

ACI medical superintendent Dr Deepak Arora credits his surgeon colleague with taking a proactive social initiative. “Apart from the trauma accompanying the diagnosis of cancer, the pain, scars and side-effect of treatment is an emotional and challenging time for survivors and patients. Most of our patients hail from the rural background or are from economically marginalised sections. They cannot afford external or internal breast implants,” said Arora.

Dr Parvinder learnt about this possibility from a US-based voluntary organisation ‘Knitted Knockers’ that tipped him about handmade breast prosthesis for women during a professional webinar.

“To suit their cold climate, Knitted Knockers were knitting wool-based prosthesis. After getting complimentary samples from the US, I discussed the concept with my mother and wife. Finally, the idea of an inexpensive fabric-based prosthesis took shape. I took the assistance of a tailor to make about 150 prostheses from cloth. This is softer, lighter, washable and more comfortable than silicon,” said Dr Parvinder.

He added, “If a doctor has to decide between a complete or partial removal of the breast, it impacts a woman emotionally. In our male-dominated society, breast implant or external prosthesis does not even become a point of discussion in most cases.”

