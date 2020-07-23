Sections
Bathinda records highest single-day spike with 58 cases

28 cops among those found infected in the district

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bathinda

Till date, 36 cops in Bathinda have contracted the infection. (REUTERS)

As many as 58 persons, including 28 cops posted at the Nathana police station, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Thursday, making it the district’s highest single-day spike.

COPS CONTACTS OF INFECTED ASI

Till date, 36 cops in the district have contracted the infection.

Bathinda superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the infected personnel are primary contacts of an assistant sub-inspector, who had tested positive on Saturday.



“All 28 cops had been sent into quarantine right after the ASI was found infected. All of them are asymptomatic and have been moved to an isolation facility. We are in the process of appointing new staff at Nathana police station, which has now been closed for sanitisation,” said SSP.

30 MIGRANTS FROM UP ALSO TEST POSITIVE

Thirty migrant workers who had come to work at Guru Gobind Singh Refinery near Raman Mandi, from different places of Uttar Pradesh also tested positive.

An official spokesperson of the refinery clarified that the patients were not employees of the refinery but those engaged by contractors. He said the workers were brought through a special transport plan by the contractor and housed in a quarantine colony.

None of those tested positive had entered the refinery premises, added the spokesperson.

16 INFECTED IN FEROZEPUR, 13 IN MUKSTAR

According to official information, 16 others had also tested positive in Ferozepur. Sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta said those infected include two health workers and a pregnant woman.

In Muktsar, 13 people, including eight from Malout town, tested positive.

