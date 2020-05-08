Bathinda woman booked for duping in-laws of ₹22 lakh

The woman’s father-in-law alleged that despite him spending ₹22.34 lakh on her expenses, she had shown herself unmarried in her documents and not taken her husband along. (HT Photo)

The Jagraon police on Friday booked a Bathinda woman on the complaint of her father-in-law for not taking her husband to Canada and duping them of ₹22.34 lakh .

According to complainant Inderjit Singh of Agwad Lopo village, Jagraon, his son Jatinder Singh married Manpreet Kaur, 28, of Kothey Guru Ka, Bathinda, in 2017.

While he had agreed to bear all expenses for her student visa and stay in Canada, she was to take her husband abroad with her.

Inderjit alleged that he spent ₹22.34 lakh on various expenses, including Kaur’s college fees, since 2017.

But she did not take his son along and also showed herself unmarried in her documents.

Inderjit had filed a complaint in this regard in November last year and the police booked the woman on Friday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Davinder Kumar said that the FIR was lodged following a detailed investigation. “The police will arrest the woman as soon as she returns from Canada. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the woman,” he added.