Batteries from parked ST buses stolen in Wakdewadi

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Two batteries from state transport buses parked in Wakdewadi in Shivajinagar were stolen by unidentified bike-borne men on Monday.

The incident came to light when Anil Bhise, the manager of the new state bus stop lodged a complaint with the city police.

The state buses were parked at the Wakdewadi bus stop on April 24, 2020 due to the ongoing lockdown and restrictions on movement.

The police have acquired CCTV footage of two motorcyclists who are considered probable suspects in the theft.



The collective worth of two batteries that were stolen is Rs 10,000.

A case under section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Khadki police station against two unidentified motorcyclists.

